This coming Friday and Saturday, the 30th and 31st, the Helmerich Center for American Research here in Tulsa will present "Dislocations and Migrations," an interdisciplinary symposium of academics, activists, archivists, curators, librarians, and other experts -- all of them exploring ideas of displacement, departure, arrival, relocation, removal, escape, and so on. Our guest on ST, the journalist Jessica Bruder, will be the keynote speaker at this upcoming gathering. Bruder speaks with us about her latest book, "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century." As was noted of this text in a starred review in Booklist: "What photographer Jacob Riis did for the tenement poor in 'How the Other Half Lives' (1890) and what novelist Upton Sinclair did for stockyard workers in 'The Jungle' (1906), journalist Bruder now does for a segment of today's older Americans forced to eke out a living as migrant workers.... [A] powerhouse of a book.... In the best immersive-journalism tradition, Bruder records her misadventures driving and living in a van.... Visceral and haunting reporting."