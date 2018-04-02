"Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century"

The social media blitz started in late July. The radio and TV spots showed up in mid-August, along with six billboards placed along key interstate highways. A sleeker website will be unveiled soon.

The message: Insure Oklahoma is still open for business, and ready to grow.

The $450,000 marketing campaign comes after five years of steady shrinkage in the 10-year-old, tax-supported health insurance program for Oklahoma’s working poor.