Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century"

By 11 minutes ago
  • Aired on Wednesday, March 28th.
    Aired on Wednesday, March 28th.

This coming Friday and Saturday, the 30th and 31st, the Helmerich Center for American Research here in Tulsa will present "Dislocations and Migrations," an interdisciplinary symposium of academics, activists, archivists, curators, librarians, and other experts -- all of them exploring ideas of displacement, departure, arrival, relocation, removal, escape, and so on. Our guest on ST, the journalist Jessica Bruder, will be the keynote speaker at this upcoming gathering. Bruder speaks with us about her latest book, "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century." As was noted of this text in a starred review in Booklist: "What photographer Jacob Riis did for the tenement poor in 'How the Other Half Lives' (1890) and what novelist Upton Sinclair did for stockyard workers in 'The Jungle' (1906), journalist Bruder now does for a segment of today's older Americans forced to eke out a living as migrant workers.... [A] powerhouse of a book.... In the best immersive-journalism tradition, Bruder records her misadventures driving and living in a van.... Visceral and haunting reporting."

Tags: 
The Immigrant Experience (in America)
Migration
Illegal Immigration
Academic Life and Culture
TU History Department
Helmerich Center for American Research
Gilcrease Museum
Nonfiction
The Working Poor
Class Distinctions (in Economics)
Jobs and Work-Related Issues
Jobs
Economics
Poverty
Federal Minimum Wage

Related Content

With Many Uninsured, State Pushes Program for Working Poor

By Warren Vieth-Oklahoma Watch Sep 7, 2015
Warren Vieth/Oklahoma Watch

The social media blitz started in late July. The radio and TV spots showed up in mid-August, along with six billboards placed along key interstate highways. A sleeker website will be unveiled soon.

The message: Insure Oklahoma is still open for business, and ready to grow.

The $450,000 marketing campaign comes after five years of steady shrinkage in the 10-year-old, tax-supported health insurance program for Oklahoma’s working poor.

The Changing Face Of The Working Poor

By editor May 3, 2013

The latest employment figures are out and they show gains in hiring. The Wall Street Journal's Sudeep Reddy joins host Michel Martin to talk about the report, and the millions of working Americans who still fall below the poverty line.

US immigration Arrests 30 in Oklahoma Without Permission

By Jul 30, 2015

 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested 30 fugitives or convicted criminals during a four-day sweep in the Oklahoma City and Guymon areas.  
 The arrests, which began on July 23, is the latest effort by ICE to prioritize the arrest and removal of convicted criminals.  
 An ICE official in Dallas, Simona L. Flores, says the agency's enforcement officers play a significant role in helping make communities safer by arresting convicted criminals and removing them from the U.S.  

"Big Dreams and Brave Journeys at a High School for Immigrant Teens" (Encore presentation.)

By Rich Fisher

'They're Scared': Immigration Fears Exacerbate Migrant Farmworker Shortage

By Sep 27, 2017

On a recent, perfect morning at Johnson Farms in northern Michigan, workers climb wooden ladders high up into the trees, picking bags strapped across their bodies. The branches are heavy with fruit that glows in the morning sun. Their fingers are a blur, nimbly plucking fruit and filling bushel bags: about 50 pounds per load. It's hard, sweaty work.

Apple season was just getting underway on Old Mission Peninsula, a finger of land poking into Lake Michigan, dotted with lush farms.

"The Book of Isaias: A Child of Hispanic Immigrants Seeks His Own America" (Encore Presentation)

By Jun 7, 2017

(Note: This program originally aired in April.) On this edition of ST, we speak with Daniel Connolly, a reporter who has, for more than a decade, covered Mexican immigration into the Southern U.S. for The Associated Press in Little Rock, The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal, and other outlets.