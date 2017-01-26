Noah Gundersen On Mountain Stage

Seattle singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A wizened folk soul in a young indie rocker's body, the 27-year-old Pacific Northwester has spent the last decade using his introspective songwriting as a means of navigating life and wrestling self-doubt (a process that, according to Larry Groce, you can never start too young). Gundersen's evocative lyrics and minimal instrumentation make for an exquisite experience that shares the same cinematic intimacy as the music of Iron & Wine and Damien Rice.

Gundersen's most recent solo release is Carry The Ghost, out now on Dualtone Records.



SET LIST

"Halo (Disappear/Reappear)"

"Show Me The Light"

"The Difference"

"Jealous Love"

"Selfish Art"