No Action from Legislature to Start Oklahoma Teacher Walkout

Thousands of teachers are ready to visit the Oklahoma capitol for several days in their push for increased education funding.

The revenue package signed into law Friday pays for raises averaging $6,100 and restores $50 million in funding, including $30 million for textbooks. There are a just a couple smaller revenue bills in the queue.

"I don’t think most teachers expect another $500 million funding package. That’s not going to happen this year. That’s not on the table right now," House Majority Leader Jon Echols told News9. "But I do think there can be some set plans: This is where we’re going, this is how we’re getting there."

Echols said education funding advocates will need to plan to carry their momentum into November. A group plans to file an initiative petition to recall the tax increases.

With dozens of teachers watching over Monday's House session, Rep. Scott Inman said he thinks the votes are there to pass simple majority revenue bills — revenue that could show lawmakers’ proclaimed support for education.

"You can honor that commitment and say, ‘I will do whatever I can. I’m not going to hide behind the corner office. We’re going to vote to call up House Bill 3113 right now and address the income taxes,’ or, ‘We’re going to vote to call up Senate Bill 1086 right now and address the capital gains,’ and take that $200 million and honor the commitment from last Monday and start making a dent in the huge cuts that have happened to the funding formula over the last decade," Inman said.

Republican representatives quashed attempts to get votes on those bills. Other potential revenue bills include a cap on wind tax credits and a change in law to allow ball and dice games at casinos.