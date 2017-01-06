Next Month, Chamber Music Tulsa Will Offer a Special Beethoven Winter Festival

Our guest is Bruce Sorrell, Executive Director of Chamber Music Tulsa, or CMT, who tells us about the upcoming Beethoven Winter Festival that his wonderful organization is presenting next month. As noted at the CMT website: "The Beethoven Winter Festival, happening February 17-26, 2017, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, takes both a mental and musical journey with the composer when the Miro Quartet performs all 16 of Beethoven's string quartets in chronological order over six concerts. The quartets are considered among the greatest achievements of Western civilization, alongside ancient Greek drama, the plays of Shakespeare, and the art of Michelangelo, and they span the composer's entire career. Akin to Wagner's 'Ring' cycle of operas or Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings,' this musical journey speaks to the power of the human spirit and the triumph of creative genius. Multiple social, outreach, and educational events have been planned in anticipation of the Miro Quartets performances." Sorrell tells us about those various events -- and about the very special upcoming concerts at the heart of it all -- on today's ST.