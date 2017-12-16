On the Next Edition of ATJ, a Spotlight on Women in Jazz

Marian McPartland and Maria Schneider. Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. Norah Jones and Esperanza Spalding. Jane Ira Bloom and Ingrid Jensen. Melba Liston and Shirley Scott. Carla Bley and Dinah Washington. Toshiko Akiyoshi and Mary Lou Williams. Mary Halvorson and the late-great Geri Allen (shown here). And on and on. If you think women have played only a limited role in jazz history, then your awareness of this music is, in itself, limited. And for the next All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 16th -- as we listen back to a fine program that first aired in early March -- our thematic hour (running from 11pm till midnight) will be Women in Jazz.

Every Saturday night, right here on KWGS / Public Radio 89.5, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. We also offer a 7pm re-airing of our show on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is the KWGS all-jazz HD Radio channel. (Please note that you can also "stream" our Sunday-night replay at PublicRadioTulsa.org.)

From Don Cherry to Don Byron, Woody Herman to Woody Shaw, Chris Potter to Kris Davis, and Kenny Wheeler to Kenny Barron, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we dig sharing the same with our listeners. And elsewhere in our next show, we'll hear great tracks from the likes of Miles Davis, Craig Taborn, Nicholas Payton, and Pepper Adams.

