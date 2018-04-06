On the Next Edition of All This Jazz: A Spotlight on April Birthdays

Dig the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 7th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz -- all of it introduced, contextualized, and fondly selected by an actual person (and not a robot)!

Also, in the third and thematic hour of our show, our theme will be April Birthdays. Thus we'll hear from Duke Ellington, Jimmy McGriff, Charles Mingus (shown here), Carmen McRae, Booker Little, and other jazz greats born in the 4th month. And elsewhere in our program, we'll listen to the music of Gerald Wilson, Chet Baker, Anat Cohen, and Ronnie Cuber, among others. We'll also remember Cecil Taylor, the pioneering avant-garde pianist who died recently at age 89…and we'll hear two different jazz pieces that were created in the late Sixties -- one by Herbie Hancock, the other by Oliver Nelson -- both of them in response to the assassination of MLK, which happened fifty years ago (in early April of '68).

Join us, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Finally, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks for listening.