On the Next Edition of All This Jazz: Outstanding Duo and Trio Recordings

Join us for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 8th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. We'll hear from Sonny Clark, Akiko Tsuruga, Bill Warfield, Jaco Pastorius, and many other jazz greats past and present. And our third-hour theme, running from 11pm until midnight, will be Duos and Trios. Thus we'll hear tasty tracks from the likable likes of Chet Baker & Wolfgang Lackerschmid, The Edward Simon Trio, Archie Shepp & Horace Parlan, The Jimmy Giuffre 3, and more.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Art Blakey to Art Farmer, and Eddie Harris to Eddie Henderson, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Join us!

(Also, note that ATJ playlist information can usually be found here, although you'll have to scroll down a bit...and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)