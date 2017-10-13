On the Next ATJ: Paul Winter, Count Basie, Shirley Horn, Rez Abbasi, Monty Alexander, Etc.!

Join us for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 14th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

We'll hear from Paul Winter, Count Basie, Charles Mingus, Shirley Horn, Rez Abbasi (shown here), Monty Alexander, and many others. And our third-hour theme, running from 11pm until midnight, will be (as we listen back to a stellar show that first aired in late May) Some Great Albums Released in 2017...So Far. Thus we'll hear tasty cuts from Nate Smith's KINFOLK, Ralph Towner's MY FOOLISH HEART, Regina Carter's ELLA: ACCENTUATE THE POSITIVE, and more.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Duke Ellington to Duke Pearson, Chris Connor to Kris Davis, and Gerry Mulligan to Geri Allen, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Please join us! (Also, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)