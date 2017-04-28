On the Next ATJ, Music by Howard Roberts, Luis Perdomo, Wycliffe Gordon, Tom Harrell, and More

Listen for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 29th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. We'll hear from the likes of Howard Roberts, Luis Perdomo (shown here), Wycliffe Gordon, Tom Harrell, and more. And our 3rd-hour theme for the program -- running from 11pm until midnight, as we listen back to a show that originally aired in January -- will be More Great Jazz Albums from 2016. Thus we'll hear cuts from Catherine Russell's HARLEM ON MY MIND, Warren Wolf's CONVERGENCE, Fred Hersch's SUNDAY NIGHT AT THE VANGUARD, etc. Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Gerry Mulligan to Geri Allen, and Dave Brubeck to Dave Douglas, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners. Join us! (Also, note that ATJ playlist information can usually be found here, although you'll have to scroll down a bit...and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)