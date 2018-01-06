On the Next ATJ, More Great Jazz Albums of 2017

Tune in for the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 6th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz -- all of it introduced, contextualized, and lovingly selected by an actual person (i.e., not by a robot)....

And Happy New Year, btw! In the third and theme-driven (and final) hour of our show -- as we pick up on a theme begun with last week's program -- we'll hear a selection of top-notch jazz albums released throughout 2017. Including, for example, those by Vijay Iyer (shown here), Bill Frisell, the Christian McBride Big Band, Stacey Kent, Fred Hersch, and so on. And elsewhere in our program, we'll dig the music of Billie Holiday, Randy Sandke, Hubert Laws, the Oklahoma State University Jazz Orchestra (which has a new album out), Roswell Rudd (who died in late Decemebr at age 82), and Earl Coleman, among others.

Join us, jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, we deliver both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Also, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you for listening.