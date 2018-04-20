On the Next ATJ: Jazz for Earth Day!

Join us for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 21st, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

On this Earth Day Weekend, our program’s third-hour theme -- running from 11pm till midnight -- will be Earth Jazz. Thus we'll hear Sun Ra doing "Planet Earth," Randy Weston (shown here) playing "Earth Birth," and Bela Fleck & The Flecktones running through their "Earthling Parade," to name just a few. And elsewhere in our show, we'll dig the music of Blossom Dearie, Chucho Valdes, Gary Burton, Jason Marsalis, Roger Kellaway, Andrew Hill, and more. Join us!

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Duke Ellington to Duke Jordan, and Chris Connor to Kris Davis, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Also, please note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show.