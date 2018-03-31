On the Next ATJ: Hymns, Spirituals, Gospel Tunes, and Sacred Jazz

Join us for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 31st, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

On this Easter Weekend, our program’s third-hour theme -- running from 11pm till midnight -- will be (can I get an “Amen”?!) Hymns, Spirituals, Gospel Tunes, and Sacred Jazz. Thus we'll hear excellent modern-jazz takes on such familiar lines as “Go Down, Moses” and “Wayfaring Stranger” and “How Great Thou Art,” to name but a few. And elsewhere in our show, we'll dig the music of Mel Lewis, Joe Henderson, Chucho Valdes, Mary Halvorson, Wynton Kelly, and more. Join us!

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Duke Ellington to Duke Jordan, and Chris Connor to Kris Davis, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

