On the Next All This Jazz: Wonderful Recordings from Freddie Hubbard, Max Roach, Kenny Burrell, Etc.

Join us for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 15th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. We'll hear from Jerome Richardson, John Coltrane, Marcus Roberts, Norma Winstone, and many other jazz greats past and present.

And our program's third-hour theme, running from 11:00 until midnight, will be Double Takes from Four Fantastic Jazz Albums; that is, we'll hear two tracks apiece from these four quite excellent jazz releases: The WANDERING by pianist Randy Ingram (just released earlier this year), BREAKING POINT by trumpeter Freddie Hubbard (recorded in 1964), GOD BLESS THE CHILD by guitarist Kenny Burrell (recorded in 1971), and IN THE LIGHT by drummer Max Roach (recorded in 1982).

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9pm till midnight. From Art Blakey to Art Farmer, Duke Jordan to Duke Pearson, and Eddie Harris to Eddie Henderson, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we dig sharing the same with our listeners.

So...please join us! (Also, note that ATJ playlist information can usually be found here, although you'll have to scroll down a bit -- and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)