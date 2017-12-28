On the Next All This Jazz: A Sampler of Great Jazz Albums Released in 2017

Listen for the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 30th, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz -- all of it introduced, contextualized, and lovingly selected by an actual person (i.e., not by a robot)!

With the new year just about to roll in, we'll be checking out -- in the third and theme-driven (and final) hour of our show, beginning at 11pm -- various top-notch jazz albums that were released throughout 2017, including those by (to name but a few) Dave Douglas, Bill Charlap, Vince Mendoza (shown here), and the "supergroup" quartet known as Hudson. And elsewhere in our program, we'll dig the music of SFJAZZ Collective, Don Byron, Carmen McRae, Larry Young, Lyle Mays, and Wolfgang Muthspiel, among others.

Join us, jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, our program delivers both recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles. Indeed, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Also, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you.