On the Next All This Jazz: Remembering Jazz Greats Who Died Last Year

Mose Allison, Claus Ogerman, Paul Bley, Bobby Hutcherson (shown here), Gato Barbieri, and more -- the jazz world lost some magnificent and important musicians in 2016. So, on the next All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 14th, our thematic hour (from 11pm till midnight) will be Jazz Greats Who Died Last Year. Tune in for a special program of remembrance and celebration -- and, as ever, wonderful music (which you’ll find nowhere else on Tulsa radio).

Every Saturday night, right here on KWGS-FM, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. We also offer a 7pm re-airing of our show on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.

From Don Cherry to Don Byron, Duke Ellington to Duke Pearson, Billie Holiday to Billy Taylor, and Kenny Wheeler to Kenny Barron, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we dig sharing the same with our listeners.

Join us!

(Also, note that ATJ playlist information can usually be found here, although you'll have to scroll down a bit...and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you.)