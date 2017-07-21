On the Next All This Jazz: Live Recordings by Horace Silver, Fred Hersch, Sonny Rollins, and More

Join us for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 22nd, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. We'll hear from Clark Terry, Charlie Barnet, The Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, and many other jazz greats past and present. And our 3rd-hour theme, running from 11pm until midnight, will be Live Recordings -- and thus we'll hear "in concert" tracks by the likes of Horace Silver, Fred Hersch, Joe Williams, and Sonny Rollins, to name but a few.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From Dave Douglas to dave Brubeck, Eddie Harris to Eddie Henderson, and Charlie Haden to Charlie Parker, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

So...join us!