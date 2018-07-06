On the Next All This Jazz: Count Basie, Monty Alexander, Dayna Stephens, Nate Smith, and More

Catch the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 7th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Chris Connor to Kris Davis, Bill Holman to Bill Frisell, and Gerry Mulligan to Geri Allen, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Our forthcoming broadcast -- which is a replay of a stellar show from May of last year -- will feature the likable likes of Shirley Horn, Benny Goodman, Count Basie (shown here), Monty Alexander, Rez Abbasi, Aruan Ortiz, Bobby Hutcherson, Nate Smith, Dayna Stephens, and Billy Childs, among others. Also, please note that ATJ playlist info can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we (more or less) maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.