A New Year, A New Newsletter

As you may have heard, we’ve had a few changes at Public Radio Tulsa, and more are in the works. Most prominently, “1A” has now replaced the “Diane Rehm Show,” and while no one can replace Diane, new host Justin Johnson brings new energy and engagement in his role as host, with the same great roster of guests that you’ve come to expect from this WAMU-hosted program.

This fall also marked the start of a new era of "A Prairie Home Companion," and while Garrison Keillor is equally unreplaceable, new host Chris Thile is keeping some of the features we've come to expect from APHC, but revitalizing the musical quality of the program with some tremendous musical guests ranging from Paul Simon, and Ben Folds, to Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Ranger, and Yo-Yo Ma and Edgar Meyer.



As 2017 gets underway, you can continue to expect to hear the very best in news, information, and music programming. Depend on us to bring you the news that’s most important, objective, and complete, whether the story is here in Tulsa or on the other side of the globe. Count on compelling storytelling on life in our contemporary world, from ordinary people to entertainment, literary, and political figures. And listen for music that defines the best of our culture, be it classical, jazz, “Red Dirt”, Western Swing, or “Roots” music.



