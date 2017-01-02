New Year Begins with Tulsa Murders

After setting a record of 81 homicides in 2016, the New Year starts off with the same old pattern. Two people were killed on New Year's Day in separate incidents in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police say a man's body was found in the parking lot near the Victory Christian Church and School, across from the Oral Roberts University campus on South Lewis. The discovery was made on Sunday morning about 8:30. The man had been shot according to Tulsa Police.

Meanwhile, a man was shot to death and a woman was injured at the Riverview Apartments in south Tulsa. A 60-year-old man died from a single gunshot wound. The woman had a bullet wound to her leg. Police have found the get-away car but are still looking for the suspects.