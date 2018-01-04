New Tulsa Municipal Jail Will Cost More

Tulsa officials say the city's new jail may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more a year to operate than originally predicted when it opens in March.

A spokeswoman from Mayor G.T. Bynum's office tells The Tulsa World that the city is finalizing a deal with private contractor G4S Secure Solutions. Under the deal, the company would operate the facility for between $1.2 million and $1.8 million a year.

The cost covers food, supplies and personnel.

The jail will have 27 beds for men and five beds for women. It will also have holding cells for inmates who are trying to meet bond after initial intake.

Three detention officers and a supervisor will be working at the facility each shift. The Tulsa Police Department will ultimately provide oversight.