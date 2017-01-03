New Tulsa County Elected Officials Sworn into Office

A trio of new Tulsa County elected officials was sworn in Tuesday.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado was sworn in for his first full term. Regalado ran while serving the remainder of former Sheriff Stanley Glanz’s last term.

Glanz was removed from office after a grand jury investigation in the wake of a volunteer deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man.

Regalado said he wants to continue the positive momentum he feels building in the agency. He said the sheriff’s office is also working on getting body-worn cameras for all deputies.

"We think that we have found a way to fund those ... hopefully, by the end of the year — hopefully — we'll be able to equip deputies with body cams," Regalado said.

New County Clerk Michael Willis spent nearly seven years as the county’s spokesman and chief deputy commissioner.

"So, I'm not a total outsider coming into the office, but a lot of the details of what the office handles will be things that will be a little bit new to me," Willis said.

The county clerk records and keeps land records and serves as the chief administrator over several financial aspects of government.

New Court Clerk Don Newberry was also sworn in Tuesday. Newberry said one change he’s already made is opening the office at 8 a.m. instead of 8:30.

"As we go forward, we'll make some changes ... focused on customer service, modernizing the office a little bit more and things like that," Newberry said.

Re-elected County Commissioner Karen Keith was not present. She was sworn into office early because of a scheduling conflict.