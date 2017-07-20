New TCC Program Will Train Detention Officers

Tulsa Community College is offering a new Corrections Certificate beginning fall 2017 for individuals who work in corrections facilities or prisons. The program is the result of a partnership between TCC and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

“We work closely with community and business partners to provide employers with solutions to the challenges of recruiting and retaining workers,” TCC President & CEO Leigh B. Goodson, Ph.D. said. “Roughly one in three of our students who graduated last year did so with a workforce degree or certificate.”

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office approached TCC to find a solution to increase the training and skills for the detention officers who work in the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center. The certificate is 15 credit-hours with a concentration on Human Services courses focusing on psychology, drug addiction, and mental health issues.

“We are excited about this partnership with TCC,” Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said. “Turnover in detention officers is a serious and constant issue at the jail. I believe this program will help to provide the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office with better trained detention officers that will remain with our agency for years to come.”

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the support and recommendation of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, worked on creating a path for education and training for detention officers who work with at-risk and mentally ill populations