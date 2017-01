While north Tulsa is considered a food desert, a new supermarket chain is coming to south Tulsa.

WinCo, out of Idaho, will be part of the major redevelopment of a shopping center on the southwest corner of 71st and Memorial. That center once housed a Safeway and later a Homeland store. It also was the home of Tulsa's second Target store.

WinCo is employee owned and is a discount food store chain, with over 100 stores nationwide. There is no word on when exactly the Tulsa store will open.