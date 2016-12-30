New Oklahoma House Speaker Calls for Investigation of Kirby Settlement

The Oklahoma House Speaker-elect is calling for a bipartisan investigation of a sexual harassment settlement paid to Tulsa Rep. Dan Kirby’s former assistant.

Atoka Rep. Charles McCall said the House Rules Committee will take up the matter. The committee will investigate the $44,500 settlement to Kirby's assistant and her attorney, the allegations that led to it, and how the House deals with sexual harassment allegations.

"There is simply no excuse for sexual harassment by lawmakers at the Capitol," McCall said. "The House of Representatives should be a safe and professional place to work, free of any form of discrimination or harassment. Voters have given us the privilege of representing them, and it is a high honor with special duties attached. Workplace misconduct by lawmakers will simply not be tolerated under my leadership."

Kirby has said he was unaware of the payments.

The committee will also review all past sexual harassment complaints against current members and the House's authority to use operational funds to pay settlements.

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Mark Hammon said they’ve heard rumors of a variety of funds outgoing Speaker Jeff Hickman may have approved tapping for the payments.

"What in the world is going on in the state of Oklahoma when the ... Speaker of the House doesn't know about settlements for one of his own House members, how it was funded, how it occurred, and can't supply the information?" Hammon said. "I don't necessarily blame this speaker, but there's somebody to blame."

McCall can’t formally authorize the investigation until Jan. 3. Rep. Emily Virgin said any investigation must be completed before the session begins.

"We have to address a myriad of issues during session, and, from what I've seen, public trust is at an all-time low right now because of the way that this situation was handled," Virgin said.

Hammon said if the committee can’t find answers, there’s another avenue.

"It's not unusual for taxpayer suits to be filed to demand an accounting for the use of publicly appropriated funds and to challenge the legality of those appropriations," Hammon said. "The Oklahoma Supreme Court has been pretty generous in saying that any taxpayer has standing to do that."

The Oklahoma Democratic Party plans to introduce several rule changes in the legislature to prevent secret settlements.