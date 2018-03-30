New Music Friday: March 30

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Felix Contreras, Marissa Lorusso and Ann Powers about the must-hear albums out on March 30. This includes country singer Kacey Musgraves' boundary-pushing Golden Hour, Cuban big band Orquesta Akokán, conceptual hip-hop from Jean Grae and Quelle Chris, crazy infectious pop from Haley Kiyoko and much more.
Featured Albums:
- Orquesta Akokán: Akokán
- Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour
- Hayley Kiyoko: Expectations
- Jean Grae and Quelle Chris: Everything's Fine
- Bettye LaVette: Things Have Changed
- Frankie Cosmos: Vessel
- Lindi Ortega: Liberty
- Ashley McBryde: Girl Goin' Nowhere
