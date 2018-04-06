New Music Friday: April 6

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Tom Huizenga, Marissa Lorusso, Sidney Madden and Ann Powers about some of the best new albums dropping on Apr. 6, from the scorching punk of Norway's Dark Times to the mesmerizing cello drones of Clarice Jensen, rap phenom Cardi B, dance pop singer Kylie Minogue's country turn and much more.

Featured Albums

Dark Times: Tell Me What I Need

Christina Vantzou: No. 4

Cardi B: Invasion of Privacy

Clarice Jensen: From This That Will Be Filled

Hop Along: Bark Your Head Off, Dog

Kylie Minogue: Golden

Kali Uchis: Isolation

Wye Oak: The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs