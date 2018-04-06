New Music Friday: April 6

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Tom Huizenga, Marissa Lorusso, Sidney Madden and Ann Powers about some of the best new albums dropping on Apr. 6, from the scorching punk of Norway's Dark Times to the mesmerizing cello drones of Clarice Jensen, rap phenom Cardi B, dance pop singer Kylie Minogue's country turn and much more.
Featured Albums
- Dark Times: Tell Me What I Need
- Christina Vantzou: No. 4
- Cardi B: Invasion of Privacy
- Clarice Jensen: From This That Will Be Filled
- Hop Along: Bark Your Head Off, Dog
- Kylie Minogue: Golden
- Kali Uchis: Isolation
- Wye Oak: The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs
