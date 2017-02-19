New Information on Fatal Tulsa Police Shooting

Police say a Claremore man wanted on rape, kidnapping, assault and other charges died after being shot by officers at the end of a vehicle chase in southeast Tulsa.

Police say 34-year-old David English died at a hospital where he was taken after being shot Friday night.

Officer Demita Kinard told reporters that English was shot by three officers after moving aggressively toward them with a knife. Kinard says a knife was recovered at the scene.

Kinard says the chase began when officers tried to stop and arrest English on felony warrants from Rogers County. Kinard says English eventually drove into a shopping center parking lot, then got out of his vehicle and moved toward the officers, who then opened fire.

The names of the officers have not been released.