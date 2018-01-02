New Deputies Sworn-in this Week

Retirements, resignations, and for various other reasons, the Tulsa Sheriff’s Office has been understaffed for some time. This week, for the first time in three years, seven applicants have been sworn in to become full-fledged deputies. Sheriff Vic Regalado says while the seven were promoted this week, it will be a while before they begin field work. They must finish CLEET law enforcement training and other training first. It will likely be six months before they see the field.

Six of the newly promoted deputies were detention officers and the seventh was a reserve deputy. Three of the seven are women.