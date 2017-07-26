New Democrat Lawmakers Take Office

Two Oklahoma Democrats who swept special legislative elections this month have been sworn into office.

Rep. Karen Gaddis was sworn in last week in the House and Sen. Michael Brooks was sworn in Tuesday in the Senate. Both replace Republicans who resigned.

Gaddis now represents House District 75, which includes parts of east Tulsa and north Broken Arrow. She replaces former Rep. Dan Kirby, who resigned this year after two former legislative assistants accused him of sexual harassment. Kirby has admitted he used poor judgment but denied harassing them.

Brooks takes over Senate District 44 in south Oklahoma City. He replaces ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey, who faces three felony counts alleging he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy. His attorney, Ed Blau, did not immediately return a phone call.