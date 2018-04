Frontier Airlines is now operating Tulsa flights to two new destinations: Orlando and San Diego.

The first Orlando flight departed on yesterday at 12:31 PM. Orlando is the sixth most popular destination for Tulsa travelers.

A San Diego flight departed at 8:30 PM on Sunday. San Diego is the 14th most popular destination for Tulsa travelers.

Both flights will operate three days a week: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Service to Washington D.C. and San Jose will begin on Wednesday.