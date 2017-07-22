National Weather Service Issues 'Excessive Heat Warning' for Tulsa

.High temperatures are expected to range from the upper 90s to around 103 degrees this afternoon and again Sunday afternoon across parts of eastern Oklahoma. These temperatures, combined with high humidity, will create dangerous heat index values in the 108 to 113 degree range. Overnight temperatures will provide little relief from the heat, especially in the more urban areas. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.