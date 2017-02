On Monday, February 27 on All Things Considered, the National Symphony Orchestra will be at NPR to provide the music -- LIVE from Studio One. Seventy-five musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra will perform all the show’s music and the session will end with a live music chat with the conductor and a musician. Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro will host that day. An extended viewing experience will be shared on Facebook Live.

Join us Monday at 4:00 p.m. on Public Radio 89.5. Listen live here.