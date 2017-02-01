National Fire Advisory Issued for Drought-Stricken Oklahoma

Oklahoma has been placed under a national fire advisory as much of the state struggles with persistent drought and tinder-dry vegetation capable of igniting and quickly spreading out of control.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, issued the rare advisory Wednesday for the next two weeks, warning residents and firefighters to prepare for the chance of severe wildfires. The advisory comes as the state enters its peak wildfire season of February and March.

Oklahoma is suffering through a drought that has lasted several years, and past ice storms and tornadoes have deposited pine needles, fallen tree limbs and other debris on forest floors.

Dozens of wildfires have scorched the state since December. Some of the wind-whipped blazes have destroyed homes, outbuildings and hay bales.