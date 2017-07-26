Muskogee Man Faces Numerous Charges

Muskogee Police says a man is facing a myriad of charges running the gambit from child pornography to drug dealing.

The police department says 51-year-old Corry Volz was arrested for possession of high-grade marijuana with the intent to distribute. He is also accused of possessing drug paraphernalia and drug proceeds. He was arrested at his home at 625 North K Street in Muskogee.

Officers say they also found child pornography on his cellular phone. The department says there could be additional arrests.