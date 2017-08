VIAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a Muskogee man has drowned while swimming in Tenkiller Lake in eastern Oklahoma.

The OHP says 26-year-old Joshua Burch drowned about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after disappearing underwater while swimming about 125 feet from shore.

A report says Burch's body was found about 45 minutes later in nearly 70 feet of water.

The report says Burch was not wearing a flotation device.