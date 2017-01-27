Museum to Resume Construction in Oklahoma City After 5 Years

Museum officials say construction of the American Indian Cultural Center & Museum in Oklahoma City may resume as soon as this fall after a decades-long effort to create it.

The Oklahoman reports $10.8 million has been collected in private donations.

Fundraisers say they've collected enough funds to complete and open the museum, as outlined in a 2015 state law.

Museum officials approved a plan to allow the acceptance of the donated money and give Executive Director Blake Wade authority to deposit the money in a state "completion fund."

The private donations are the first installment of the state's $25 million pledge of matching funds to finish the museum. The cost to complete the museum is estimated to be at least $65 million.

Construction on the facility came to a halt five years ago due to insufficient state funding.