Murder at the Laundromat

Police have arrested a mixed martial arts fighter suspected in the shooting deaths of a laundromat manager and a customer during an apparent robbery. It happened at the Laundry Station in Del City.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports police arrested Roshaun Bernard Jones on Friday in the deaths of store manager Nekia Jackson and customer Russ Roberts. The two were found dead inside the business Monday.

Roberts is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is jailed without bond.

Del City police Maj. Jody Suit says Roberts was trying to come to the rescue of Jackson when both were shot and killed in the apparent robbery.

Authorities say the 33-year-old Jones is a cage fighter who has spent time in federal prison for counterfeiting and repeated probation violations.

Jail records don't list an attorney for Jones.