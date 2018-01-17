Multi County Grand Jury Takes Up Bixby Football Assault Case

It appears the Oklahoma Multi County Grand Jury is looking into the reports of sexual assault on a Bixby Football player, allegedly by other team members.

Grand Jury proceedings are done behind closed doors and witnesses are instructed not to discuss the case. Members of the Bixby football team were spotted entering the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office this morning in Oklahoma City, where the Grand Jury meets.

At issue is why did it take school officials nearly a month to report the incident.

The OSBI is handling the actual criminal investigation and the Rogers County District Attorney is the lead prosecutor. Tulsa’s DA recused himself from the case.

Bixby School Superintendent Kyle Wood resigned, under pressure, because of the event. The reported assault is said to have taken place at Wood’s home during a party he was throwing for the football team.