Mullin Meets With Tahlequah Crowd

There were some boos and even uncomfortable laughter, but a Tahlequah town hall meeting with 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin did not provide the fireworks some had expected.

Republican plumber turned Congressman addressed the crowd for about an hour. Mullin talked about health care reform and why Washington is always in gridlock. He says no one wants to negotiate for fear of being labeled a sell-out. He was critical of the media saying people are getting talking points rather than information.

Security was tight at the event. The Tahlequah area, in particular, has been very critical of the Congressman and some of his positions. He has said in the past that he would serve only three terms, but has announced plans to seek a fourth term in Washington.