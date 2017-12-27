Mother Says Man Killed by Tulsa Police on Christmas Was Mentally Ill

Tulsa Police identify the man shot and killed by an officer on Christmas Day as 31-year-old Jacob Craig.

Craig’s neighbors called police when he was in the street naked and holding a gun near Hillcrest Medical Center. Police say an officer shot Craig around 3:45 p.m. Monday when he didn’t follow commands and pointed his gun at officers.

Craig’s mother, Kim Flanagan, told reporters he was suffering from mental illness that first started when he was a child and worsened after seeing his fiancée killed by a drunk driver 10 years ago.

Sgt. Dave Walker said Craig’s death is tragic.

"It's not unlike we haven't seen before, but unless we get a handle on the funding for mental health issues, I think we're going to see more of this," Walker said.

The officer who shot Craig is on leave.