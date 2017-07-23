More People Ill from the Heat

The summer heat continues to take a toll on Green County residents. EMSA responded to 11 heat related calls on Saturday. Several people were transported to the hospital, including at 83 year-old man.

EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe. Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time. Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell with you to call 911, if needed.