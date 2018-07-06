More IDL Work to Start This Year

Get ready for more construction work on a well-traveled section of Tulsa highway.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has awarded a $25 million contract for another major project on the Inner Dispersal Loop.

"It’s going to replace all of the pavement on the south leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop from the ground up and also rehabilitate five different bridges on the south and east legs of the IDL," said ODOT's Kenna Mitchell.

Work will likely start this fall and last roughly a year. Mitchell says the south leg's pavement has been the subject of many complaints.

"Drivers are constantly telling us about how rough it is. Our crews are out there having to do repairs to it. So, it’s really time to get this deteriorating pavement out and get new pavement down," Mitchell said.

Tulsa-based Sherwood Construction will do the work.

All that’s left for a total facelift of the IDL is replacing the east leg’s pavement, which could go out for bid in 2022.