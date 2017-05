As the Tulsa School District struggles to close a $12 million budget gap, brought on my state budget cuts, additional cuts are announced. Tulsa School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist added three dozen teaching positions as well as staff cuts to the table last night.

The cuts, along with consolidating three schools into one, would help the district make ends meet. The Tulsa School Board is expected to vote on the cuts at its next meeting. That meeting is set for the evening of May 15th.