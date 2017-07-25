Mom and Son Remembered at Memorial Service

A 14-minute video, set to music, plays at the Life Church in Edmond as a memorial service is held for 40-year-old Erin Van Horn and her 10-year-old son Zack of Jenks.

The two were killed a week ago on Interstate 35, when their car ran into the back of a tractor-trailer rig near Purcell.

Two other people were killed in that SUV crash: 11-year-old Beck Kitterman and 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards. A mass honoring their lives will be tomorrow at Tulsa’s St-Pius Catholic Church.

An estimated 1,500 people turned out for a candle light vigil for the four vicitms last week in Tulsa.