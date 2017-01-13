The MLK Commemorative Parade and Related Events Happening in Tulsa This Weekend

Related Program: 
On this edition of ST, we learn about several special, free-to-the-public events scheduled for this coming weekend in connection with MLK Day. Events are planned for both Sunday the 15th and Monday the 16th in downtown Tulsa (with the 16th, of course, being the actual Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday). On the 15th, there will be a Walk of Peace and Solidarity as well as an Interfaith Commemorative Service. On the 16th, a Founders Breakfast will precede the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade, the theme for which this year is "Love Conquers Hate." (You can learn more about all of the above at www.mlktulsa.com.) Our guests are Rebecca Marks-Jimerson, a representative from the non-profit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society, and Jonathan Brooks, a Deputy Chief in the Tulsa Police Department. Also on today's show, our commentator Collin Hinds remembers a recent visit he and his wife made to The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

Related Content

"Children of the Civil Rights" -- A Screening at the Greenwood Cultural Center

By Jan 12, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we listen back to a discussion that originally aired in February of last year. At that time, we spoke with Julia Clifford, the director of a documentary film called "Children of the Civil Rights." This film tells the little-known yet true story of a group of schoolchildren in Oklahoma City who -- for nearly six years -- staged Civil Rights-era sit-ins at various diners and lunch counters in OKC. These protests began in 1958, more than a year before the far more familiar Greensboro, North Carolina, sit-ins occurred.

Scholar and Activist Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Offers "All the Real Indians Died Off"

By Nov 3, 2016

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with the author, scholar, and activist Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, who grew up in rural Oklahoma and is now based in San Francisco. She is the daughter of a tenant farmer and part-Indian mother, and she's been active in the international Indigenous People's Movement for more than four decades.

"How I Shed My Skin: Unlearning the Racist Lessons of a Southern Childhood" (Encore Presentation)

By Aug 27, 2015

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we listen back to show that first aired in May. At that time, we spoke with the well-regarded Atlanta-based author, Jim Grimsley, who is best known for his novels "Winter Birds," "Dream Boy," and "My Drowning." We chatted with Grimsley about his latest book, a memoir called "How I Shed My Skin: Unlearning the Racist Lessons of a Southern Childhood." As was noted of this account of the author's rural 1960s North Carolina childhood, per a book critic for The Charlotte Observer: "Excellent....

A Promise Unfulfilled: 1962 MLK Speech Recording Is Discovered

By editor Jan 20, 2014

Last fall, curators and interns at the New York State Museum were digging through their audio archives in an effort to digitize their collection. It was tedious work; the museum houses over 15 million objects. But on this particular day in November, they unearthed a treasure.

In Hollywood, MLK Delivered A Lesser-Known Speech That Resonates Today

By Feb 26, 2015

Shortly after winning the Nobel Peace Prize and coming back from Selma, Ala., where residents were protesting discrimination and repeated police brutality, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a lesser-known speech to a full house at the Temple Israel of Hollywood in Los Angeles in 1965.

Formally dressed in his dark minister's robes, he told the 1,400 people assembled how much their support meant to those in the thick of the struggle.

50 Years Ago, Martin Luther King Jr. Fought For Open Housing In Chicago

By Aug 29, 2016

"Harriet Tubman: Slavery, the Civil War, and Civil Rights in the Nineteenth Century"

By Feb 2, 2016

On this edition of ST, we speak with Kristen T. Oertel, the Barnard Associate Professor of 19th Century American History here at TU.

Lost Malcolm X Speech Heard Again 50 Years Later

By Feb 4, 2012

Last semester, Brown senior Malcolm Burnley took a narrative writing course. One of the assignments was to write a fictional story based on something true — and that true event had to be found inside the university archives.

"So I went to the archives and started flipping through dusty compilations of student newspapers, and there was this old black-and-white photo of when Malcolm X came to speak," Burnley says. "There was one short article that corresponded to it, and very little else."

50 Years After March On Washington, John Lewis Still Fights

By Aug 27, 2013

Fifty years ago Wednesday, John Lewis was the youngest speaker to address the estimated quarter-million people at the March on Washington.