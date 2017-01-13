The MLK Commemorative Parade and Related Events Happening in Tulsa This Weekend

On this edition of ST, we learn about several special, free-to-the-public events scheduled for this coming weekend in connection with MLK Day. Events are planned for both Sunday the 15th and Monday the 16th in downtown Tulsa (with the 16th, of course, being the actual Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday). On the 15th, there will be a Walk of Peace and Solidarity as well as an Interfaith Commemorative Service. On the 16th, a Founders Breakfast will precede the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade, the theme for which this year is "Love Conquers Hate." (You can learn more about all of the above at www.mlktulsa.com.) Our guests are Rebecca Marks-Jimerson, a representative from the non-profit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society, and Jonathan Brooks, a Deputy Chief in the Tulsa Police Department. Also on today's show, our commentator Collin Hinds remembers a recent visit he and his wife made to The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.