Mixon Selection Met With Boycott Call

The Bengals are facing a backlash over their decision to draft running back Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face while at Oklahoma.

Cincinnati added to its reputation for embracing players with troubled histories when they took Mixon in the second round on Friday night. Even before Mixon arrived in town, the choice was getting panned.

WCPO-TV posted an editorial on Saturday saying the club had gone too far this time. The editorial urged fans to stop buying Bengals tickets and instead donate the money to organizations that work to prevent violence against women.