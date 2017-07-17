Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Robert Pearl, who was until recently the executive director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, which is responsible for the health care of 3.8 million Kaiser Permanente members nationwide; Dr. Pearl was also selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the most powerful physician-leaders in the nation. He joins us to discuss his bestselling new book, "Mistreated: Why We Think We're Getting Good Health Care -- and Why We're Usually Wrong." As was noted of this book by Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News: "Relying on his long history as one of the country's most innovative and powerful physician-leaders, Dr. Pearl lays bare the shortsightedness of the broken U.S. health care system: why we resist better science, newer technology, and reform. He offers a vision of how to improve our medical care, informed and tested in his own real-world practice."