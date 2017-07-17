Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Mistreated: Why We Think We're Getting Good Health Care -- and Why We're Usually Wrong"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Monday, July 17th.
    Aired on Monday, July 17th.

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Robert Pearl, who was until recently the executive director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, which is responsible for the health care of 3.8 million Kaiser Permanente members nationwide; Dr. Pearl was also selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the most powerful physician-leaders in the nation. He joins us to discuss his bestselling new book, "Mistreated: Why We Think We're Getting Good Health Care -- and Why We're Usually Wrong." As was noted of this book by Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News: "Relying on his long history as one of the country's most innovative and powerful physician-leaders, Dr. Pearl lays bare the shortsightedness of the broken U.S. health care system: why we resist better science, newer technology, and reform. He offers a vision of how to improve our medical care, informed and tested in his own real-world practice."

Tags: 
Health Care
Health Care Reform
Medicine
Medical Research
Nonfiction
John Henning Schumann
Health Insurance
Hospitals

Related Content

Health Care Bill Q&A

By Jul 12, 2017
NPR

This week, Republicans in Congress have tried to rally votes behind a bill that proposes major changes to the way Americans get health care and how much they pay. In Oklahoma, nearly 4 million could be affected. Use this Q&A to explore how the bill would affect you.

Loading...

Getting to Know Palomar, the Recently Opened Family Justice Center in Oklahoma City

By Jul 10, 2017

On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we speak by phone with Kim Garrett, the executive director and founder of Palomar, the nonprofit Oklahoma City Family Justice Center, which opened its doors earlier this year and has already aided thousands of people. Drawing on the resources of hundreds of professionals and volunteers, Palomar helps OKC-area victims of violence -- that is, individuals from all walsk of life and their children -- by offering protection, hope, and healing in a single location; some 14 different organizations are all based on-site at Palomar.

"Attending: Medicine, Mindfulness, and Humanity" (Encore Presentation)

By Jun 20, 2017

(Note: This program first aired back in February.) On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we chat with Dr. Ronald Epstein about his book, "Attending: Medicine, Mindfulness, and Humanity." As was noted of this reflective and quite timely medical memoir by Kirkus Reviews: "Can the encounter between doctor and patient be improved? A renowned family physician thinks so, and he explains how in this compendium of a lifetime of experience.

"BodyWise: Discovering Your Body's Intelligence for Lifelong Health & Healing" (Encore Presentation)

By Jun 19, 2017

(Note: This program first aired back in January.) On this edition of ST Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. Rachel Carlton Abrams, who has been a board member of the American Holistic Medical Association since 2013. Dr.

"God's Hotel: A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine"

By Rich Fisher Apr 17, 2013

Our guest on ST is Dr. Victoria Sweet, an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and a prize-winning historian. Dr. Sweet practiced medicine for twenty years at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco --- and she's just published a book about this remarkable facility, and about her time there, and, indeed, about the state of health care in America today. This new book, just out from Riverhead Trade, is called "God's Hotel: A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine." As we read of this book (and of this place) at Dr.

ST on Health: Getting to Know Dr. Michael Finkelstein and His Concept of "Slow Medicine"

By Feb 5, 2015

On this installment of StudioTulsa on Health, guest host John Schumann speaks with Michael Finkelstein, MD, the so-called "Slow Medicine Doctor," who's been featured in The New York Times, on CNN, at the Huffington Post website, and so forth, and whose recently issued paperback is "Slow Medicine: Hope and Healing for Chronic Illness." As Dr.