Missing Kids are Found Safe

Authorities say an Oklahoma woman and her three daughters, who have been missing for nearly three weeks, have been found safe.

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks told reporters that 23-year-old Destiny Corsaut of Chickasha and her 2, 3, and 5-year-old daughters were found Sunday.

Details of where and how they were found were not immediately released, but Hicks said Chickasha police were going to the undisclosed location where they were found.

The four were reported missing July 3 by the children's custodial father when he when he went to Corsaut's apartment to pick them up after a court-ordered visit with their mother and found the apartment empty.

Police have previously said that Corsaut has ties to Texas and Illinois.