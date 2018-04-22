Mild Week Ahead

Ongoing showers and thunderstorms associated with upper level low will continue to lift northeast into southwestern Missouri this morning. The low will shift into SW Arkansas by this evening with the possibility of additional rain showers and thunderstorm development during the day. A mild and cool week with both high and low temperatures falling short of normal for much of the week. Rain and thunder chances return by midweek with the arrival of a storm system dropping in from the north. On the heels of the midweek system, another system will bring the potential for additional storms Thursday and Friday.