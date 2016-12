Four bandits robbed a Mexican Fast Food cafe in South Tulsa Friday night. The Qdoba at 71st and Lewis was robbed at closing time. Officials say the robbers entered the business just before closing. At least one was armed with a pistol.

A Tulsa Policeman, patrolling the area, saw the bandits run out the front door. When he was able to turn around and return to the business, they had already made good their escape. No one was injured.